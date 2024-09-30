The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Godot Responds to Mass Banning - No Apology, Blames Banned Users
0:00
-31:49

Godot Responds to Mass Banning - No Apology, Blames Banned Users

Plus: Godot censors journalists, asks banned users to beg to be un-banned.
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 30, 2024
Share
Transcript

The Article: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6174150/godot-responds-to-mass-banning-no-apology-blames-banned-users

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters
  Bryan Lunduke
New California Law: Digital Stores Cannot Say "Buy" When They Mean "License"
  Bryan Lunduke
The "9.9" Linux Vulnerability Revealed: It's The Printers
  Bryan Lunduke
Rust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Development
  Bryan Lunduke
Privacy Watchdog Group Attacks Mozilla for Firefox User Tracking
  Bryan Lunduke
Newly Open Sourced Winamp Forbids Forking, Already Forked Hundreds of Times
  Bryan Lunduke
Severe (9.9 / 10) Linux Vulnerability Announced, Details Kept Secret
  Bryan Lunduke