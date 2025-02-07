The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Gaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans Cartoons
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:49
-19:49

Gaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans Cartoons

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 07, 2025
Share
Transcript

Bazzite -- a Fedora Linux based OS focused on gaming -- created a "Transgendered Bi-Sexual" cartoon mascot cartoon targeted at children.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Open Source is Anti-Free Speech
  Bryan Lunduke
Is Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on Lockdown
  Bryan Lunduke
Red Hat Adding AI to Fedora Linux & GNOME
  Bryan Lunduke
Arch Linux Discord: "I think we should kill Lunduke"
  Bryan Lunduke
The Most Important Tech News of January 2025 (That Only The Lunduke Journal Covered)
  Bryan Lunduke
Arch Linux Discord Voting to Ban Links to X / Twitter (Because "Nazis")
  Bryan Lunduke
Trump & Elon Force Government Programmers to Disable DEI Language Chat Bot
  Bryan Lunduke