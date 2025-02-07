Gaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans Cartoons

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyGaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans Cartoons1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:49-19:49Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Gaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans CartoonsBryan LundukeFeb 07, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptBazzite -- a Fedora Linux based OS focused on gaming -- created a "Transgendered Bi-Sexual" cartoon mascot cartoon targeted at children. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesOpen Source is Anti-Free SpeechFeb 6 • Bryan LundukeIs Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on LockdownFeb 4 • Bryan LundukeRed Hat Adding AI to Fedora Linux & GNOMEFeb 3 • Bryan LundukeArch Linux Discord: "I think we should kill Lunduke"Feb 3 • Bryan LundukeThe Most Important Tech News of January 2025 (That Only The Lunduke Journal Covered)Feb 3 • Bryan LundukeArch Linux Discord Voting to Ban Links to X / Twitter (Because "Nazis")Feb 2 • Bryan LundukeTrump & Elon Force Government Programmers to Disable DEI Language Chat BotFeb 2 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post