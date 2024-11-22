Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyFirefox Has 9 Months of Income Left (Possibly Less)2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:52-30:52Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Firefox Has 9 Months of Income Left (Possibly Less)Also: Will Google be forced to sell off Android (when they sell off Chrome)? We'll know next August.Bryan LundukeNov 22, 20242Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe USA v Google lawsuit is going to result in a massive shakeup for Web Browsers and Search Engines. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesLinux Code of Conduct Board Blocks File System ChangesNov 21 • Bryan LundukeThe Pokemon Go Spying Conspiracy Theory? Yeah. It's Verified.Nov 20 • Bryan LundukeDOJ: Google Must Sell Off ChromeNov 19 • Bryan LundukeMozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web BrowsingNov 19 • Bryan LundukeRed Hat: Linux is the Past, AI is the FutureNov 12 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Hosts "Feminist, Decolonial, LGBTQIA+, Climate Justice using Al" EventNov 8 • Bryan LundukeFour Months After The NixOS "Nazi Purge"Nov 8 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post