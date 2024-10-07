The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Firefox & Thunderbird Collect User Data by Default (in Violation of European Law)
Firefox & Thunderbird Collect User Data by Default (in Violation of European Law)

The potential fines alone could put Mozilla out of business.
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 07, 2024
The On-By-Default Data Collection, Privacy Preserving Attribution, and Mozilla's disregard for your privacy.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

