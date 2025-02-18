Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyEric Raymond & Lunduke Argue About the Origin of "Open Source"2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:57-29:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Eric Raymond & Lunduke Argue About the Origin of "Open Source"Bryan LundukeFeb 18, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptWho created the term "Open Source"? ESR (legendary programmer and author of "The Cathedral and the Bazaar") and Lunduke (famed Computer Historian & man about town) have very different answers. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent Episodes2025 Tech Industry Survey Closes Friday22 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeLunduke Speaking at SXSW 202523 hrs ago • Bryan LundukePostmarketOS Joins Codeberg's Fight Against "Right Wing Forces"Feb 15 • Bryan LundukeLeftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be BannedFeb 15 • Bryan LundukeFedora's Code of Conduct: 200 Day Response Time, Only Protects You if Red Hat Likes YouFeb 13 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal's New Self-Hosted Forum, Telnet BBSFeb 13 • Bryan LundukeCodeberg Announces "Fight Against Far-Right"Feb 12 • Bryan Lunduke
