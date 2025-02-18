The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Eric Raymond & Lunduke Argue About the Origin of "Open Source"
Eric Raymond & Lunduke Argue About the Origin of "Open Source"

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 18, 2025
Transcript

Who created the term "Open Source"? ESR (legendary programmer and author of "The Cathedral and the Bazaar") and Lunduke (famed Computer Historian & man about town) have very different answers.

