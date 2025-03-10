DOJ Says Google Must Sell Chrome, Can Keep AI

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyDOJ Says Google Must Sell Chrome, Can Keep AI4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:12-13:12Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.DOJ Says Google Must Sell Chrome, Can Keep AIBryan LundukeMar 10, 20254Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptPlus: No more default Search Engine payments to Mozilla or Apple. Court date is in April with the final decision expected this summer. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesMicrosoft Still Promoting and Funding Sex Changes for Children9 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeLinus Tech Tips Bans User For Saying "All Racism is Bad"Mar 8 • Bryan LundukeTime For Ubuntu to Drop Firefox?Mar 5 • Bryan LundukeYes, Mozilla Receives USAID Money.Mar 3 • Bryan LundukeFirefox Fork LlibreWolf Declares Self "Very Woke", Goes on Rant about "Far-Right", Bans "Lunduke"Mar 2 • Bryan LundukeFirefox Maker Gaslights Users: The reason we say we sell your data is because we sell your data.Mar 2 • Bryan LundukeThe Firefox "Terms of Use" Backlash Threatens to Destroy What's Left of MozillaFeb 28 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post