The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
DOJ Says Google Must Sell Chrome, Can Keep AI
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:12
-13:12

DOJ Says Google Must Sell Chrome, Can Keep AI

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 10, 2025
Share
Transcript

Plus: No more default Search Engine payments to Mozilla or Apple. Court date is in April with the final decision expected this summer.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Microsoft Still Promoting and Funding Sex Changes for Children
  Bryan Lunduke
Linus Tech Tips Bans User For Saying "All Racism is Bad"
  Bryan Lunduke
Time For Ubuntu to Drop Firefox?
  Bryan Lunduke
Yes, Mozilla Receives USAID Money.
  Bryan Lunduke
Firefox Fork LlibreWolf Declares Self "Very Woke", Goes on Rant about "Far-Right", Bans "Lunduke"
  Bryan Lunduke
Firefox Maker Gaslights Users: The reason we say we sell your data is because we sell your data.
  Bryan Lunduke
The Firefox "Terms of Use" Backlash Threatens to Destroy What's Left of Mozilla
  Bryan Lunduke