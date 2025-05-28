The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Canadian BSD Conference to Require Masks, Social Distancing
0:00
-8:01

Canadian BSD Conference to Require Masks, Social Distancing

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

It's 2025. And this Leftist Tech Conference (BSDCan, sponsored by Netflix and Apple) is requiring medical grade masks.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture