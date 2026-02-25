A new California Law (AB-1043), signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, requires all Operating Systems (from macOS to FreeBSD) to implement age verification, at the system level, this year.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
California Law to Require Linux, Windows Implement Age Verification by Jan 1, 2027
Feb 25, 2026
A new California Law (AB-1043), signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, requires all Operating Systems (from macOS to FreeBSD) to implement age verification, at the system level, this year.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes