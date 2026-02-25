The Lunduke Journal of Technology

California Law to Require Linux, Windows Implement Age Verification by Jan 1, 2027

Feb 25, 2026

A new California Law (AB-1043), signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, requires all Operating Systems (from macOS to FreeBSD) to implement age verification, at the system level, this year.

