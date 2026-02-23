The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

New Xbox VP a Good Example of Microsoft's Racist Hiring Practices

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Feb 23, 2026

Microsoft's managers from India have a long history of favoring Indian candidates. Plus: Paul Thurrott defends Microsoft, calls Lunduke a "piece of human garbage".

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture