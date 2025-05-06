The Lunduke Journal of Technology

"Black Sisterhood in Computing" Tax Payer Funded Grant Cancelled
"Black Sisterhood in Computing" Tax Payer Funded Grant Cancelled

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 06, 2025
The ending of DEl grants may cause the the Oregon State University Open Source Lab to shut down. Plus: Mozilla Foundation's "inclusive language" Million Dollar grant officially cancelled.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

