Lunduke's Week in Tech - Aug 23, 2025

Bryan Lunduke
Aug 24, 2025

Transcript

USA Owns Intel & Microsoft's Intifada Problem (Plus: UK Says Email Causes Drought)

The Article: https://lunduke.substack.com/p/lundukes-week-in-tech-aug-23-2025

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Recent Episodes

Microsoft "Intifada" Shut Down After 4 Hours
Aug 20 • Bryan Lunduke

MS Office for PowerPC Windows NT Found!
Aug 19 • Bryan Lunduke

UK: WiFi Causes Climate Change, & Email Causes Drought
Aug 18 • Bryan Lunduke

Lunduke's Week in Tech - August 15th, 2025
Aug 15 • Bryan Lunduke

BcacheFS Dev Might be Banned from Linux for Being Blunt & Rude
Aug 13 • Bryan Lunduke

NixOS Now Celebrates Pride Month... Year Round
Aug 13 • Bryan Lunduke

Linux Foundation's New Banned Words: Hung, Pow-wow, & Sanity Check
Aug 13 • Bryan Lunduke
