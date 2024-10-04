The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Redot (Godot Fork) Launch X Space -- with Q & A
The Redot (Godot Fork) Launch X Space -- with Q & A

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 04, 2024
Note: It starts with one of the founders of Redot speaking. Not Lunduke. Don’t freak out when the voice is someone else… Lunduke will appear later on during the show.

The Open Source Godot Game Engine enacted a mass banning for political reasons. Redot is a "non-political" fork. Let's find out their plan in their Twitter / X space they held to launch the project. The Lunduke Journal was there with lots of questions (jump to the 39 minute mark for the Q & A).

Questions touch on a wide variety of topics, including: Being seen as a "political protest project", preventing a "woke take over" as happened with Godot, feature goals, keeping momentum after the initial excitement dies down, and more.

