Mandatory corporate insurance for "Gender Affirming Care" for children as young as 3 years old. Microsoft employees encouraged to administer puberty blockers quickly.

Leaked Microsoft documents reveal effort to "Gender Transition" young children: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5515411/leaked-microsoft-documents-reveal-effort-to-gender-transition-young-children

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/