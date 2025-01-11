Meta: Ending DEl, Ending "Fact Checking", Allowing LGBT Criticism & Vaccine Skepticism

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMeta: Ending DEl, Ending "Fact Checking", Allowing LGBT Criticism & Vaccine SkepticismShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -37:07-37:07Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Meta: Ending DEl, Ending "Fact Checking", Allowing LGBT Criticism & Vaccine SkepticismBryan LundukeJan 11, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareFacebook employees "in meltdown" over changes which allow people to say "LGBT are mentally ill". Zuck regrets censoring at demand of Biden. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesLinux Foundation Launches Pay-to-Play, Inclusive "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers"6 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeLunduke's Retro DOS BBS is On-LineJan 9 • Bryan LundukeReview: OpenMandriva Rolling Linux DistroJan 9 • Bryan LundukeUS Government Bans Linux Foundation from Doing Business with Tencent, HuaweiJan 7 • Bryan LundukeAnti-Conservative openSUSE Linux Spends December Begging for Board Candidates, Finds NoneJan 6 • Bryan LundukeOpenMandriva : The Non-Woke Linux Distro?Jan 6 • Bryan LundukeAre There Any Non-Woke Operating Systems?Jan 3 • Bryan Lunduke
