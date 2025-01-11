The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Meta: Ending DEl, Ending "Fact Checking", Allowing LGBT Criticism & Vaccine Skepticism
Meta: Ending DEl, Ending "Fact Checking", Allowing LGBT Criticism & Vaccine Skepticism

Jan 11, 2025
Facebook employees "in meltdown" over changes which allow people to say "LGBT are mentally ill". Zuck regrets censoring at demand of Biden.

