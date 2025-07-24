While Mozilla may be on the brink of losing 80%+ of their revenue — depending on the final remedies of the DOJ v. Google case to be announced in a few weeks — that’s not stopping the Firefox maker from charging forward, full steam ahead, on their new business strategy: Political Activism.

Case in point: In November, Mozilla will be hosting their annual “Mozilla Festival” event.

And they have just announced their headline speaker: Dr. Ruha Benjamin.

Dr. Ruha Benjamin, in her own words, writes, teaches and speaks “widely about the relationship between innovation and inequity, knowledge and power, race and citizenship, health and justice.”

Inequity. Race. Justice.

In fact, Dr. Benjamin has written multiple books and articles around those topics.

Including writing the foreword to a book about “Resisting Borders”. Specifically regarding countries, like the USA, who are “imperialist states” who “brutally oppressed migrants” and “enforce their borders” (which is described as an evil act).

BLM. Abolish police. Resist borders. Dr. Benjamin’s work is stereotypical of Leftist Extremist activism.

Which appears to be in line with the “Themes” of Mozilla Festival 2025 — which includes a focus on “climate justice and shared responsibility”.

All of which meshes perfectly with Mozilla’s stated strategy and goals. Late last year, Mozilla announced a “brand refresh” to move away from being a “tech company”. They were now a “global crew of activists”.

And, to underline their new “activism” strategy, they held an event in November of 2024 — “MozFest House Zambia” — at a luxury resort in Africa.

This event included multiple sessions on promoting Marxism, fighting Capitalism, and — this is not a joke — “Using feminist, decolonial approaches [to support] AI technology, centring marginalized communities, particularly women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and Indigenous groups disproportionately affected by climate change.”

You’ll notice that none of this has anything to do with Mozilla’s flagship product, Firefox. Nor HTML or Javascript (or anything else that makes up “the web”).

You know… the things that made Mozilla profitable.

One has to wonder what the Mozilla Board of Directors is planning by approving such a dramatic change in strategy at a time when they face a near total loss of revenue. It certainly looks like a last, desperate act in an attempt to keep a ship afloat.