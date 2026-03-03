The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Ubuntu Planning Mandatory Age Verification

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 03, 2026

Ubuntu & Elementary OS developers are planning to add age verification functionality, in a way which impacts all Linux users, to comply with a new California law.

Ubuntu Mailing List screenshots:
https://x.com/LundukeJournal/status/2028892521116635283

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

