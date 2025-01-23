The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Linux Foundation's Mandatory DEI Training
Linux Foundation's Mandatory DEI Training

Lunduke takes the "Inclusive Open Source Community Orientation" certification, which focuses on BLM, Pronouns, Critical Race Theory, Micro-Inequities, and DEl.
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 23, 2025
Transcript

That's right. Lunduke is now "DEI Certified" by The Linux Foundation.

