Linux Foundation Drops Linux Spending to Historic Lows in 2024
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -27:26
-27:26

Linux Foundation Drops Linux Spending to Historic Lows in 2024

Plus: Skyrocketing revenue, and no mention of "Diversity" or "Climate Change". Which, for The Linux Foundation, is quite weird.
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 12, 2024
The article: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6453427/linux-foundation-drops-linux-spending-to-historic-lows-in-2024

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

