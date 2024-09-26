Rust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Development

Share this postRust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Developmentlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyRust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Development1Share this postRust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Developmentlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-24:44Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Rust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel DevelopmentAccording to Linus Torvalds: "Nothing depends on Rust in the kernel now, and nothing will for some time yet."Bryan LundukeSep 26, 20241Share this postRust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Developmentlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptIn news that will surely anger many cat-ear wearing developers -- Even the nightly builds of Rust aren't ready to develop the Linux Kernel. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionRust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Developmentlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesThe "9.9" Linux Vulnerability Revealed: It's The Printers16 mins ago • Bryan LundukePrivacy Watchdog Group Attacks Mozilla for Firefox User TrackingSep 25 • Bryan LundukeNewly Open Sourced Winamp Forbids Forking, Already Forked Hundreds of TimesSep 25 • Bryan LundukeSevere (9.9 / 10) Linux Vulnerability Announced, Details Kept SecretSep 25 • Bryan LundukeTelegram Will Now Give Personal Data to Governments & Use AI to Moderate ContentSep 24 • Bryan LundukeLinux on C64, 8086, & Intel 4004Sep 24 • Bryan LundukeTrump vs Harris on Computer Tech PoliciesSep 23 • Bryan Lunduke
