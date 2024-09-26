The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Rust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Development
0:00
-24:44

Rust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Development

According to Linus Torvalds: "Nothing depends on Rust in the kernel now, and nothing will for some time yet."
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 26, 2024
Share
Transcript

In news that will surely anger many cat-ear wearing developers -- Even the nightly builds of Rust aren't ready to develop the Linux Kernel.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
The "9.9" Linux Vulnerability Revealed: It's The Printers
  Bryan Lunduke
Privacy Watchdog Group Attacks Mozilla for Firefox User Tracking
  Bryan Lunduke
Newly Open Sourced Winamp Forbids Forking, Already Forked Hundreds of Times
  Bryan Lunduke
Severe (9.9 / 10) Linux Vulnerability Announced, Details Kept Secret
  Bryan Lunduke
Telegram Will Now Give Personal Data to Governments & Use AI to Moderate Content
  Bryan Lunduke
Linux on C64, 8086, & Intel 4004
  Bryan Lunduke
Trump vs Harris on Computer Tech Policies
  Bryan Lunduke