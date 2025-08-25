Omarchy, an Arch-based Linux distribution which self-describes as “An opinionated Arch + Hyprland Setup”, has just published their 2.0 release.

Omarchy was started by David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH), the creator of Ruby on Rails, as a command-line and developer focused (and unabashedly nerdy) configuration of Arch Linux.

In the short time since it began (back in June), Omarchy has captured a massive amount of interest and has grown to become a full-fledged distribution in its own right.

Omarchy 2.0 boasts a new ISO installation method, AUR-free installation, a Chrome micro-fork with live theme switching, a Starship prompt, a new icon, and 400 other changes (from 45 contributors).

According to DHH, the Omarchy Discord now has over 6,000 members with the website having received over 100,000 unique visitors in the last month.

Not too shabby for a Linux distribution that is only 2 months old.

Speaking of Discord, if the Omarchy installation fails, it displays a QR code with an invite link to the Omarchy support channel. I thought that was a rather nice touch.

Worth noting that Omarchy — and the Hyprland window manager, which Omarchy uses by default — both were added to “Lunduke’s Non-Woke Software List” this month.

Omarchy is yet another Open Source project which has steered clear of Woke & DEI politics… and has seen tremendous success and adoption. We have seen that same scenario play out repeatedly now, with projects like OpenMandriva, XLibre, Hyprland, & Brave.

Avoid DEI. Experience a flood of users, contributors, and excitement.

A pattern is emerging. Hopefully more projects learn this important lesson.

