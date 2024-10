Google has been ruled to be a monopoly, with multiple remedies being proposed... including breaking Google up into smaller companies. That's right. Some time in 2025, Android and ChromeOS may be in completely different companies than Google's AI and Search businesses.

The filing: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.223205/gov.uscourts.dcd.223205.1052.0_1.pdf

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/