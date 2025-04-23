The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Figma Trademarks "Dev Mode", Demands Nobody Use Phrase
0:00
-10:49

Figma Trademarks "Dev Mode", Demands Nobody Use Phrase

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 23, 2025
Share
Transcript

And that's not all! Figma - who makes design and prototyping software - also trademarked the word "Config" and attempted to trademark "Schema".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture