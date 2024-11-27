The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Deno v. Oracle: JavaScript Trademark Dispute
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:39
-16:39

Deno v. Oracle: JavaScript Trademark Dispute

Legal action seeks to cancel Oracle's "JavaScript" trademark, which it renewed fraudulently and has abandoned.
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

Full timeline of what happens next, and what Brendan Eich (creator of JavaScript) thinks.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
elementary OS 8 is the DEI Linux Distro
  Bryan Lunduke
Linux Code of Conduct Board Officially Bans Developer for "Insufficient" Groveling
  Bryan Lunduke
C++ Standards Contributor Banned For Using Word "Question"
  Bryan Lunduke
Firefox Has 9 Months of Income Left (Possibly Less)
  Bryan Lunduke
Linux Code of Conduct Board Blocks File System Changes
  Bryan Lunduke
The Pokemon Go Spying Conspiracy Theory? Yeah. It's Verified.
  Bryan Lunduke
DOJ: Google Must Sell Off Chrome
  Bryan Lunduke