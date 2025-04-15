The Lunduke Journal of Technology
4Chan Hack Reveals University Professor Moderators, 10 Million Bans, 10 Year Old Software
4Chan Hack Reveals University Professor Moderators, 10 Million Bans, 10 Year Old Software

Apr 15, 2025
Transcript

Hack of 4Chan was carried out by users of a competing image message board which published 4Chan source code, staff emails, & more.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

Appears in episode
