What follows are the top 5 most viewed Tech News stories, published by The Lunduke Journal, during 2025.

Presented in descending order of views received, starting with the most viewed.

[Links are to Substack, but all stories are freely available on several platforms.]

And, just for the sake of posterity, here are the next most viewed stories, 5 through 10.

Of those 10 stories… 4 of them were not reported on by any other major Tech News outlets. And 3 of the other stories were first reported by The Lunduke Journal (and then picked up by other journalists).

That’s… wild.

Worth Pondering

We know that The Lunduke Journal gets more social media traction and views than any other “Mainstream” Tech Journalism outlets (including the ones which claim to have “millions” of followers).

While we don’t know the current exact viewership numbers of the other major Tech Journalists out there, based on all available numbers it would appear that these are among the most viewed Tech News stories from any publisher.

Period.

Which means that this list of “Top Tech News of 2025” is about as close to definitive as we’re likely to get.

While we’re at it, for the sake of massive transparency, here are detailed statistics for The Lunduke Journal for last month. (Something the other big Tech News outlets would be terrified to reveal.)

Lunduke Journal Stats for December

Here’s some Lunduke Journal stats for December, 2025:

14.9 Million views (or listens) during the last month (December).

151,224 free subscribers (not including audio podcast feeds).

2,196 new free subscribers on the primary platforms.

342 shows, in total, in 2025.

$0.00 (zero) taken from any corporation.

December is, typically, the most quiet month for Tech Journalism. Fewer big stories. Lots of people on vacation. “View” numbers are, almost always, significantly lower than a typical month.

Despite that, The Lunduke Journal had a pretty stellar month in December of 2025. Second biggest month of the year (only slightly behind the previous month, which set multiple records), clocking in at just shy of 15 million “views”.

I’ll take it.

Total Free Subscribers also saw pretty decent growth, considering it was December (“the quiet month”), of over 2,000 new subscribers. Now topping 150,000.

A huge thank you, as always, to the amazing subscribers to The Lunduke Journal.

None of this work would be possible without you.

-Lunduke