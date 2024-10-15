More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/
The Stallman Report - A Hit Piece on the Free Software Founder
The Stallman Report - A Hit Piece on the Free Software Founder
An anonymous author. Strong political bias. Dubious motivation. Canceling an old man with cancer because he makes controversial statements.
Oct 15, 2024
