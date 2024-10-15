The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Stallman Report - A Hit Piece on the Free Software Founder
An anonymous author. Strong political bias. Dubious motivation. Canceling an old man with cancer because he makes controversial statements.
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 15, 2024
Transcript

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Make Computers Fun Again
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
