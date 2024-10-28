The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal Does NOT Endorse Kamala Harris
The Lunduke Journal Does NOT Endorse Kamala Harris

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 28, 2024
Transcript

Pro-Censorship, bad for Open Source, and not good for the Computer Industry. From the point of view of a Computer-focused publication, it's hard to think of a worse candidate for President of the USA than Kamala Harris.

While The Lunduke Journal is not endorsing any candidate, the damage this particular candidate has already done to the world of computing is significant enough to warrant this statement.

