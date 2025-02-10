There are a lot of questions we don't have good answers for.

Do Trump voters prefer EMacs or Vi?

Who is happier with their life... people who use Tabs or Spaces?

Does your age impact your choice of Web Browser?

Who is more likely to support censorship... Rust Programmers or C Programmers?

Do you know the answers to those questions? No, I don't either.

Let's find out.

The Great Tech Industry Demographic Survey of 2025

This survey is massive -- containing questions on everything from Operating System preferences to religion and politics. Programming languages and... workplace discrimination. It even gets into Cryptocurrency and Text Editor preferences.

Seriously.

All answers are 100% anonymous (no account is needed), no email address is collected.

All questions are optional (only answer the ones you feel comfortable with).

The questions are all presented in random order.

All of the (anonymous) results will be published.

The 2024 edition of this survey (last year) was taken by over 7,200 people across the entire IT industry -- an absolutely massive sample size (larger than most US Presidential Election polls). For this new 2025 survey... we're aiming even higher.

Are you a computer nerd? Do you work in the IT industry?

Set aside a few minutes and take the 2025 survey.

Then tell everyone about it. The more people who take the survey -- across as many companies and communities as possible -- the better the data will be.