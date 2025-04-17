April has been an absolutely wild month so far — filled with leaks from Adobe, Red Hat, IBM, & Microsoft. Huge DEI-related Big Tech news. The works.

Many stories that not one other Tech News outlet has the cajones to cover honestly — Tech news stories which, without The Lunduke Journal, would never get told at all.

(And April is only half way over. Crazy!)

All of this is possible because of support from you. The Lunduke Journal never takes a dime from Big Tech. This allows The Lunduke Journal to cover any topic (and any Big Tech company) honestly… without fear of getting cancelled.

In order to pull off this feat (which is fairly unique in the world of Tech News), every month or so we run a two day pledge drive. Nothing crazy. Just a few discounts on subscriptions, send out a “hey, you should subscribe” email or two, and — boom — we remain independently funded and can afford to keep every single show 100% free from advertisements.

Pretty good deal, eh?

Well, this month we’ve got something extra cool.

Matched Bitcoin Donations

A very well known, and very awesome, nerd is offering to match all Bitcoin donations (and Bitcoin subscriptions) made over the next 48 hours. Up to a total of 1 BTC.

No strings attached. Other than, and I quote, “Just keep pissing them off.” (I’m also not allowed to breathe a word of his identity to anyone… which, if you knew who he was, you’d probably say, “Yeah, that’s a good idea.”)

Seriously.

If The Lunduke Journal brings in 1 BTC between now and 12:01am on this coming Saturday? He’s going to match that with another 1 BTC. Heck. Even if we only bring in a small fraction of a Bitcoin, it’s still a fantastic opportunity for The Lunduke Journal to get ahead on future funding.

So scroll down. Pick a way to contribute (if you haven’t already). Any option is fantastic (there’s a few discounts in there).

Of course, if you’ve got some Bitcoin burning a hole in your pocket, consider either making a one time BTC donation (or pick up a Lifetime Subscription with BTC). Because it gets doubled. And that is amazing.

Make a One Time Donation

Want to toss in a one-time donation to The Lunduke Journal? There’s a few great options!

Via BitCoin:

Send any amount of BTC to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email "bryan at lunduke.com" with to let us know it was you! You can choose to keep your donation anonymous if you prefer. (Either way, all BTC donations get included in the matching deal.)

Via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Click “GIVE ONCE”. Enter any amount you like.

Looking for a subscription? Scroll down for options!

50% Off Yearly Subscription :

50% off a Yearly subscription to The Lunduke Journal via both Locals and Substack. (This includes full access to the community Forum.)

That’s $2.25 per month. Pocket change.

The Famous Lifetime Subscription:

The "World Famous Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription" is exactly what it sounds like. Pay once and get full access to The Lunduke Journal. For life. A great way to support Big-Tech-Free Journalism.

(This includes full access to the community Forum.)

New Lifetime Subscriptions are available, for $200, from now through Friday, April 18th.

The Lifetime Subscription can be obtained via Locals, Substack, or using Bitcoin. All three options work great and are super easy.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

You can obtain a Lifetime Subscription via Bitcoin. Save a few bucks with this option, as Bitcoin processing has fewer fees associated with it. (Plus this gets effectively doubled for the next two days.)

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $190 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email "bryan at lunduke.com" with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select "Give Once". Enter "200" into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

50% Off DRM-Free, MP4 Downloads :

Want to be able to download every show The Lunduke Journal releases (and watch them on whatever device you like)? Yeah. You can do that. For 50% off.

Note: This DRM-Free download option does not include access to the Forum. This option is strictly for downloading the episodes.

Once again:

The Lunduke Journal would not be possible without your support. Every subscriber, of every type, makes a massive difference in bringing Big-Tech-Free Tech Journalism to the world.

Thank you.

-Lunduke