Buckle up, Buttercup. Because you’re about to hear about one of the stupidest features ever added to a piece of software.

Microsoft has added their Copilot AI to Excel — so you can have an AI chatbot embedded into cells of your spreadsheet.

In case you were wondering just how bad of an idea this is, Microsoft is explicitly warning people that “Copilot uses AI and can give incorrect responses”.

In fact, Microsoft says you should NOT (they put “NOT” in all caps, so you know they mean it) use Copilot in Excel “for any task requiring accuracy or reproducibility” or for “tasks with legal, regulatory or compliance implications”.

I mean, really. Who uses spreadsheets for silly, math-y things like “accuracy” or “reproducibility”?

Another thing to keep in mind: Using Copilot AI within Excel means sending your spreadsheet data to Microsoft for analysis. Worth thinking about if you are using Excel for something like a “business”, or “government”, or “personal financial data”.

If that isn’t enough to deter you, and if you really hate that whole “accuracy” thing — and have a Microsoft 365 Copilot license — you can grab the Windows or Mac versions of Office in the Microsoft Beta Channel.

