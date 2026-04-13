Michigan House Bill 4429 and Senate Bill 284, which would have required Age Verification in all Operating Systems (including Linux & Windows), has officially been pulled after public backlash.
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Michigan Lawmakers Withdraw Age Verification Bill
Apr 13, 2026
Michigan House Bill 4429 and Senate Bill 284, which would have required Age Verification in all Operating Systems (including Linux & Windows), has officially been pulled after public backlash.
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