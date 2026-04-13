The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Michigan Lawmakers Withdraw Age Verification Bill

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 13, 2026

Michigan House Bill 4429 and Senate Bill 284, which would have required Age Verification in all Operating Systems (including Linux & Windows), has officially been pulled after public backlash.

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