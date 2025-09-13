So many stories this week about Leftist Activists, within Open Source and Big Tech, going absolutely insane.

From celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk to censoring Conservatives and even equating Free and Open Source Software with White Supremacy. And there’s more.

What’s truly crazy to me, is that most of these cases of Leftist insanity are from leaders within Open Source. These are the people running projects and representing companies.

Seriously. It’s wild.

Here are the stories of the week, presented in reverse chronological order.

All of these links are to Substack (where you can watch the video or listen to the audio podcast) — but all of these stories are available for free on every platform which The Lunduke Journal publishes to. Use whichever platform works for you.

Only The Lunduke Journal Told These Stories

This week I am reminded why The Lunduke Journal is important.

Over the last 7 days, we published 13 stories.

Of those 13 stories only 2 were covered by any other Tech News outlet. Two.

And, in both of those 2 stories, The Lunduke Journal is the only Tech News outlet that covered them accurately — and without a pro-Big-Tech, Left Wing bias.

If we didn’t exist, the other 11 stories wouldn’t get told at all. How crazy is that?

Thankfully the stories are spreading — with people seeing them over 9 million times last month alone.

If you want to be part of making The Lunduke Journal possible, consider becoming a subscriber. Lots of options, big and small. And all go directly towards daily operations.

Might I make a suggestion?

The Lifetime Subscription (which counts towards both Substack and Locals — and last for life) is a marvelous, one time, way to show support. And it comes with all of the perks (access to the Locals community as well as the official Lunduke Journal forum, & DRM-free eBooks).

You can snag a Lifetime Subscription via Locals, Substack, or with Bitcoin.

But, heck, any type of subscription (via any platform) is appreciated! Choose whichever works best for you!

Then be sure to go to Lunduke.com and choose the platforms which are the most convenient for you to use — The Lunduke Journal publishes all over the Inter-Tubes!

And, once again, thank you to every subscriber. This work is only possible because of you. You rule.

-Lunduke