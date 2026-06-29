Lunduke’s Thoughts of The Week

This week, like most weeks, was an absolute rollercoaster in the world of Computer News (tm). Organizations banning co-founders. Corporations taking away access to media you’ve purchased. Wild stuff. See all of that below.

But let’s get off the crazy Tech News Rollercoaster for a moment, and talk about something truly inspiring. And, importantly, stupidly fun.

I would like to point you towards FujiNet.

I’ve talked about FujiNet before but, if you haven’t looked at it recently, you owe it to yourself.

It is, in part, a WiFi adapter for a wide array of 8-bit computers. Atari, Tandy Color Computer, Apple II, and DOS. But that really doesn’t do these sweet little devices justice.

Because the FujiNet adapters handle all of the internet protocols on-device, they allow such feats of technical wizardry as… using an Apple II to connect to a modern SSH server running on a Linux host. Wild.

The team behind these amazing little gizmos have been working on two new things lately, both of which brought a tremendous smile to my face.

The first is a series of FujiNet programming manuals, and user manuals, for each supported retro computer platform. What’s more… they took the extra effort of making the PDF manuals use the classic styles of each platform’s own manual.

For example: The Apple II FujiNet “Getting Started” manual is designed to look like the old Apple IIc manual. Same with the Coleco Adam manual.

It’s a little touch… but it really tells you a lot about the love these guys have for these classic machines.

The second thing they’ve been building, is a set of Android emulators, for those retro computing platforms, with built-in emulation of the FujiNet itself. So you can, for example, have a “FujiNet” enabled CoCo… online. Emulated on your Android phone/tablet.

Because the team has taken the time to build online multiplayer games — with versions for each computer — you could use an Android phone to emulate a CoCo and play a multiplayer game with someone on an Atari Lynx.

If you’re interested in this retro computing magic, I recommend following Thomas Cherryhomes on X. He regularly posts goodies related to FujiNet. And, honestly, it’s just too much fun for words.

Biggest Tech Stories - June 14 - June 20, 2026

Here are the major stories from the last week, with direct links to X and Substack.

See Lunduke.com for all other platforms (Rumble, RSS Audio Podcast, etc.).

Which Operating Systems Are Refusing to Do Age Verification? (X, Substack)

Paid Minimalist Brave Browser? Yes, Please! (X, Substack)

Wikipedia Bans Wikipedia Co-Founder For Saying Wikipedia Should be Neutral (X, Substack)

XLibre, the “Vanity, Protest Fork” of Xorg, Has Yet Another Major New Release (X, Substack)

XFCE’s Wayland “Preview Release” is Horribly, Expectedly Broken (X, Substack)

Sony PlayStation Deleting Purchased Movies (X, Substack)

Huge thank you to all of The Lunduke Journal’s subscribers. You make all of this possible.

-Lunduke