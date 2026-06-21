Lunduke’s Thoughts of The Week

The Great Linux/BSD Display Server War(tm) continues to rage on!

This week, Valve’s SteamOS finally finished its transition to Wayland by default (demoting Xorg), a move that SteamOS had put off for the last two years. And, just a few days earlier, Slackware (the oldest actively maintained Linux distro) began officially testing XLibre as a replacement for Xorg.

The trend is clear: Xorg is being tossed into the dumpster (at the encouragement of the Xorg team and Red Hat), with Wayland and XLibre each gaining marketshare.

It will be interesting to see how these changes impact overall X11 (in general) vs Wayland marketshare… which has been staying steady at roughly 50/50, across all Linux distros, for a few years now.

This is all happening at the same time as Linux is becoming increasingly developed by AI bot, with over 10% of all code submissions to the kernel being written by AI during the previous week.

The world of Linux is changing… and changing rapidly.

Some of those changes seem great. Others are terrifying.

Sometimes… well… they are both.

Ubuntu 4.10, C64, & BeOS Walls

The support shown to The Lunduke Journal, from all of you, continues to amaze me.

We are now up to 14 (fourteen!) Retro Computer Walls, filled with the names of Lifetime Lunduke Journal Subscribers who want to show their support to the world.

The newest walls — Commodore 64, BeOS R5, & Ubuntu 4.10 (the first Ubuntu release) — are now available for you to add your John Hancock to.

Biggest Tech Stories - June 14 - June 20, 2026

Here are the major stories from the last week, with direct links to X and Substack. You can also watch / listen on a bunch of other platforms (Rumble, RSS Audio Podcast, etc.), listed on Lunduke.com.

OpenAI Buys Seat on Rust Board for $600K (X, Substack)

SteamOS Ditches X11 for Wayland (X, Substack)

Islamic Terrorists Attack Disney+ (X, Substack)

The Commodore Smartphone Blocks Social Media & Browsers (X, Substack)

AI Submissions to Linux Hits New Record, 10% of All Patches (X, Substack)

Slackware Tests Replacing Xorg with XLibre (X, Substack)

Huge thank you to all of The Lunduke Journal’s subscribers. You make all of this possible.

-Lunduke