Thanks to all of you, August was a truly spectacular month for The Lunduke Journal.

After everything was tallied up — audio podcast downloads, video views, and article views — all of you viewed (or listened to) my work over 9 million times last month.

I’m not sure if that’s a record or not — I’ll need to go over some of the past stats to be sure — but it definitely makes me smile.

It means that the real Tech News — the stories that most Tech Journalists refuse to tell — is getting out there. In a big way. No matter how much Big Tech wants some of these stories to go away.

Stats for August

Here’s some Lunduke Journal stats (because stats are fun):

238 shows, so far, in 2025 (Jan 1st → Sep 8th, nearly one show per day).

Over 9 million views (or listens) during the last month (August) alone.

131,817 free subscribers (not including audio podcast feeds).

4,488 new free subscribers on the primary platforms.

$0.00 (zero) taken from any corporation (no sponsorships, no ad campaigns… not a penny).

9 Million “views”. In one month. Hot diggity!

You better believe I’ll be keeping a close eye on the stats this month to see if we get close to 10 Million. Because 10 Million is a nice, big round number.

And big, round numbers are fun.

No Sales in September

One other thing I wanted to mention: I’m hoping to do away with sales and discounts on Lunduke Journal subscriptions. Which means no sales during this month (September).

My hope is that, with the rapidly growing size of The Lunduke Journal’s audience, enough new subscriptions and donations will continue to roll in to keep this publication afloat… without sales. Because, let’s be honest, sales are kind of annoying, right?

The Lunduke Journal is unique in taking zero money from any company (while giving away nearly everything for free). Most Tech News outlets struggle to keep the lights on even with running paid ads (and paid articles) nearly non-stop.

Being funded 100% by all of you is something no other Tech News outlet even attempts.

And if we can do that while making all articles & shows free for the world… without needing to run any sales or promotions? How amazing would that be? It would send a profound message.

With that in mind, if you appreciate The Lunduke Journal, consider grabbing a subscription. Big or small (and via any platform), every subscription and donation goes directly to making this work possible.

Once again, a huge thank you for every subscription and donation.

Truly, The Lunduke Journal would not be possible without all of you.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have another show to record… which is probably going to make another Tech company very grumpy.

I love my job.

-Lunduke