On Tuesday, October 14th, Windows 10 will be officially declared “End of Life” by Microsoft.

What better way to celebrate… than with a brand new “Linux Sucks” show?

That’s right. Buckle up, Buttercup, because the annual “Linux Sucks” show is back.

Linux Sucks is Live & Free

The entire event will be live streamed, for free, on X, Rumble, YouTube, & Locals, with the show beginning at 12pm Eastern (4pm UTC) on October 14th, 2025.

And, of course, the recorded version will be available after the event is over. (But being there for the live show is kinda special.)

If you’ve never seen a “Linux Sucks” show before, think of it like an airing of grievances. About Linux. By people who love Linux. But also kinda hate Linux. It’s a complicated relationship.

The 2016 show is a good starting point (as it has a lot of guest stars — Richard Stallman, the CEO of Red Hat, author Piers Anthony… lots of fun). Or you can dive in and watch all of them from 2009 onward.

See all of you on Tuesday, October 14th.

I promise it won’t hurt.

Too much.

-Lunduke