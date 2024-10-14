Last week at The Lunduke Journal (Oct 6 - Oct 12, 2024)
GNOME Layoffs! Woke Software Alternatives! Internet Archive Hacks! Facebook Censorship Portal!
Whew! Last week was another crazy one!
GNOME Foundation layoffs, Google breakup by the government, Facebook's custom developed web portal to help Biden censor Americans... oh, and that crazy Internet Archive hack (which is still going on!). Wild times.
But, if you're going to watch just one show from last week, I would make it the one about LEGO parts on laptops. Because that one made me smile.
The Shows
Firefox & Thunderbird Collect User Data by Default (in Violation of European Law)
Facebook Developed Custom Portal to Help Biden Administration Censor Americans
Internet Archive Got Hacked... and Did Nothing When Told About It
The Articles
Previous Few Weeks
