Last week was, in a word, completely friggin' bonkers.

The news stories just kept on coming! Some super nerdy stuff. Some super political stuff. And... Winamp?! I mean... what the heck was in the water last week?

The Shows

The Articles

Previous Few Weeks

Reminder: Check out The Lunduke Journal Link Central page for all the handy URLS. Podcast RSS feeds, contact info, direct links to some of the big shows and articles and a bunch of other goodies. And be sure to subscribe to The Lunduke Journal to help support the work... and make sure you don't miss out on anything.