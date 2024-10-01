Last week at The Lunduke Journal (Sep 22 - Sep 28, 2024)
Killer printers! Linux on 4 bit computers! Nuclear powered servers! And... Winamp!
Last week was, in a word, completely friggin' bonkers.
The news stories just kept on coming! Some super nerdy stuff. Some super political stuff. And... Winamp?! I mean... what the heck was in the water last week?
The Shows
New California Law: Digital Stores Cannot Say "Buy" When They Mean "License"
Rust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel Development
Privacy Watchdog Group Attacks Mozilla for Firefox User Tracking
Newly Open Sourced Winamp Forbids Forking, Already Forked Hundreds of Times
Severe (9.9 / 10) Linux Vulnerability Announced, Details Kept Secret
Telegram Will Now Give Personal Data to Governments & Use AI to Moderate Content
The Articles
Previous Few Weeks
