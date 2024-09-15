Last week at The Lunduke Journal (Sep 1 - Sep 14, 2024)
Internet Archive loses in court! The Open Source Community Sucks! Mozilla all-in on A.I.!
What a crazy few weeks in the Lunduke household! Moved into a new house. Had two birthday. Oh. And a hurricane. Can't forget the friggin' hurricane.
But that didn't stop the crazy Tech news from continuing to roll in! Plus we had a healthy dose of fun looks at rather quirky software. Which is always a good thing.
The Videos
Mozilla Bets the Future of the Web is A.I. Generated Content
A.I. Now Convincingly Replicates a Person's Handwriting... and it's Just as Creepy as it Sounds.
The Articles
Watch the planes in the sky near you... from your Linux terminal.
