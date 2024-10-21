Last week at The Lunduke Journal (Oct 13 - Oct 19, 2024)
Debian Discrimination! Stallman Hit Piece! Winamp Code Deleted! Nuclear AI CAPTCHA Solving!
Another week, another flurry of weirdness in the Tech world.
The Shows
The Stallman Report - A Hit Piece on the Free Software Founder
The Articles
Previous Few Months
Reminder: Check out Lunduke.com for all the handy URLS. Podcast RSS feeds, contact info, direct links to some of the big shows and articles and a bunch of other goodies. And be sure to subscribe to The Lunduke Journal to help support the work... and make sure you don't miss out on anything.