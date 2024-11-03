Last week at The Lunduke Journal (Oct 20 - Nov 2, 2024)
Linux v. Russia! Internet Archive Weirdness! RISC OS Web Browsing!
Ok, first off: I totally forgot to publish a "week in review" article last week. Woops. My bad. So this article covers the last two weeks.
Second: Over the last 14 days, apparently there's been 16 shows. Hot dang.
And the news has been all over the map! The big story, obviously, was the "Linux v. Russia" craziness. The really wild part of that story is that it's still ramping up. The next month is going to see some wild stories relating to open source software and sanctions compliance.
Oh! Oh! And the Internet Archive stuff! Insane!
But, you know what my absolute favorite news story was for the last two weeks? The one about RISC OS having WiFi and a modern web browser now. That story just made me happy. It's nice to know that, even when various software companies and organizations are losing their darned minds... there's still bright spots of nerdy joy out there.
The Shows
Why Were Russian Programmers Banned From Linux, But Not Huawei Employees?
Long Term Linux Maintainer Banned After Protesting Removal of Russian Programmers
No, Microsoft Did Not Fire Employees for Holding "Vigil for Palestinians"
Author of "Stallman Report" Hit Piece Collects and Publishes Child Porn?
Open Source RISC OS Now Has WiFi and Modern Web Browser on Raspberry Pi
Like the Library of Alexandria, the Internet Archive Will Burn.
Wayback Machine & Google Website Cache Go Offline Weeks Before 2024 Election
The Articles
Previous Few Months
Reminder: Check out Lunduke.com for all the handy URLS. Podcast RSS feeds, contact info, direct links to some of the big shows and articles and a bunch of other goodies. And be sure to subscribe to The Lunduke Journal to help support the work... and make sure you don't miss out on anything.