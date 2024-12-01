The craziest story, this last week, has got to be the one where the C++ Standards Group banned a contributor for using the word "Question" in the title of a technical paper.

That was just plain insane.

If you watch just one show this week, watch that one. It's too weird to miss.

The Shows

The Articles

The Comics

Previous Few Months

Reminder: Check out Lunduke.com for all the handy URLS. Podcast RSS feeds, contact info, direct links to some of the big shows and articles and a bunch of other goodies. And be sure to subscribe to The Lunduke Journal to help support the work... and make sure you don't miss out on anything.