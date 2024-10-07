Last week at The Lunduke Journal (Sep 29 - Oct 5, 2024)
Godot's "Cleansing" of Non-Woke! DOOM on a Quantum Computer! A Good Code of Conduct!
Another week, another software organization goes nuts and darn near destroys itself by attacking its own users and developers. This time, its the Godot game engine enacting a mass "cleansing" of people based on political ideas.
Bonkers. 100% bonkers.
Luckily we also had some good news this week! The Ladybird Browser project adopts a surprisingly reasonable Code of Conduct (I know, right?), and some mad scientist managed to get a DOOM re-implementation running on a theoretical Quantum Computer.
Which. Is just... weird. But awesome.
The Shows
Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters
The Articles
Previous Few Weeks
