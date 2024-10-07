Another week, another software organization goes nuts and darn near destroys itself by attacking its own users and developers. This time, its the Godot game engine enacting a mass "cleansing" of people based on political ideas.

Bonkers. 100% bonkers.

Luckily we also had some good news this week! The Ladybird Browser project adopts a surprisingly reasonable Code of Conduct (I know, right?), and some mad scientist managed to get a DOOM re-implementation running on a theoretical Quantum Computer.

Which. Is just... weird. But awesome.

