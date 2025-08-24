The Ladybird web browser can now handle Google Sheets.

Watching as Ladybird rapidly gains support for increasingly complex websites (and web “apps”) is a truly marvelous thing.

As the lead developer of Ladybird says, it’s not perfect. But increasingly usable.

I mean, heck. Look at that. That’s Google Sheets. Running in a web browser that is not based on Firefox or Chrome.

The real question, for many of us, is “how long until we can use Ladybird as our daily web browser?”

According to the team, “Summer of 2026” is their target for the first official “Alpha” release. And my guess is… they’re probably about right. But, based on the rapid progress, I’d say it’s also reasonable to assume that super-duper-early adopters can probably start daily test driving Ladybird a bit sooner than that.

It seems like we are seeing significant new functionality, and site support, almost every day. Here’s Cal.com running in Ladybird.

And here one of the developers is showing off gamepad support. Which. Awesome.

Let this be your regular reminder: Anybody who is telling you “you can’t build [insert project here], it’s too hard and requires a massive team”… is full of doggy doo-doo.