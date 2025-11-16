This was yet another fantastic week at The Lunduke Journal!

Two great interviews — one with Ruby on Rails & Omarchy Linux creator (DHH), and another with the lawyer for 4chan & Kiwi Farms (Preston Byrne) — and now The Lunduke Journal’s YouTube channel has hit 100k subscribers.

Which mean I’m supposed to get one of those “I survived YouTube’s attempts to destroy my channel so now I get this silver plaque” awards. Which I may or may not have plans for.

How does The Lunduke Journal celebrate such a glorious week?

Why, by offering a super-mega-huge discount on subscriptions! Naturally!

50% off. Monthly, Yearly, or Lifetime. Through this next Wednesday (November 19th).

Every Subscription come with all of the perks:

DRM-Free MP4 Downloads of all videos.

Full access to the exclusive forum.

And a bunch of nerdy eBooks.

Scroll down. Pick the subscription type that looks the best to you — starting at $2.25 per month (not too shabby) to full Lifetime subscriptions.

Every subscription helps The Lunduke Journal continue to do this reporting. This is only possible thanks to all of you.

50% Off Yearly or Monthly Subscriptions:

Available via both Locals and Substack. (This includes full access the community Forum, and all other perks.)

That means $3 / Month. Or $27 / Year (which works out to $2.25 / Month).

Via Lunduke.Locals.com:

Via Lunduke.Substack.com:

Monthly or Yearly via Substack (No Code Needed)

Note: You can also grab a Monthly subscription via X, YouTube, or Patreon — and get all of the same perks. There’s no way to offer a discount on those platforms, but those are still good options!

The Famous Lifetime Subscription:

The “World Famous Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription” is exactly what it sounds like. Pay once and get full access to The Lunduke Journal. For life.

Now, through Wednesday, November 19th, you can snag one at a crazy discount. Normally these are $300… but you can grab one for $150. (You can also pay more if you’d like to donate a little extra.)

The Lifetime Subscription can be obtained via Locals, Substack, or using Bitcoin. All three options work great and are super easy (& all three include access to all of the perks). Scroll down and choose your option.

Note: The Lifetime Subscription only applies to Substack and Locals. Other platforms (such as X, Patreon, & YouTube) do not provide the functionality necessary to create Lifetime Subscriptions.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select “Give Once“. Enter “150“ (or more) into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

You can also obtain a Lifetime Subscription via Bitcoin.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $150 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com (or both).

No matter which type of subscription you choose, thank you for your support! Every subscription goes directly towards keeping The Lunduke Journal running well into the future.

-Lunduke