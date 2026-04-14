The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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IBM Fined $17 Million by DOJ for Discriminatory DEI Policies

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 14, 2026

No word yet on how this settlement might impact the multiple pending lawsuits against IBM (and subsidiary Red Hat) related to DEl policies.

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