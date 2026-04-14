No word yet on how this settlement might impact the multiple pending lawsuits against IBM (and subsidiary Red Hat) related to DEl policies.
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IBM Fined $17 Million by DOJ for Discriminatory DEI Policies
Apr 14, 2026
No word yet on how this settlement might impact the multiple pending lawsuits against IBM (and subsidiary Red Hat) related to DEl policies.
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