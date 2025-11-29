The number of new free subscribers and viewers of The Lunduke Journal is off the charts.

We saw massive growth over the last several months — breaking 12 Million views in October. And November (which ends tomorrow, final numbers to be be published on Monday) has already blown all records out of the water. By a mile.

$89 Lifetime Subscriptions

To celebrate truly independent Tech Journalism reaching more people than ever before, The Lunduke Journal is offering the craziest discount imaginable.

Through Monday, December 1st: New Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscriptions (regularly $300) are now only:

$89 (when purchased with Bitcoin) or

$99 (when purchased via Substack or Locals)

Seriously. $89. For life. (Scroll down for links and instructions.)

The standard price of a Lifetime Subscription is $300. This is over a 70% discount. It’s insane.

You may be asking, “Why is it $10 cheaper when purchased via Bitcoin?” It’s simple. Processing fees are lower with Bitcoin, which allows the price to be a little lower. So, for those who use Bitcoin, we pass the savings on to you.

Every Lifetime Subscription come with all of the standard subscriber perks:

DRM-Free MP4 Downloads of all videos.

Full access to the exclusive forum.

And a bunch of nerdy eBooks.

Plus some Lifetime Subscriber exclusive perks:

Followed by The Lunduke Journal’s official X account (optional).

Listed at the end of Lunduke Journal videos (optional).

You’ve got a little over two days (through Monday, December 1st) to take advantage of this. Then the price on Lifetime Subscriptions goes back up to the regular price of $300.

How to Get The Famous Lifetime Subscription

The “World Famous Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription” is exactly what it sounds like. Pay once and get full access to The Lunduke Journal. For life.

The Lifetime Subscription can be obtained via Locals, Substack, or using Bitcoin. All three options work great and are super easy (& all three include access to all of the perks). Scroll down and choose your option.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select “Give Once“. Enter “99“ (or more) into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will send you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will send you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will send you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

You can also obtain a Lifetime Subscription via Bitcoin.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $89 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com (or both).

Note: The Lifetime Subscription only applies to Substack, Locals, and the Lunduke Journal Forum. Other platforms (such as X, Patreon, & YouTube) do not provide the functionality necessary to create Lifetime Subscriptions.

50% Off Yearly or Monthly Subscriptions

Rather grab a Monthly or Yearly Subscription? Well, you’re in luck there too. Because those are 50% off through December 1st as well! Not the massively huge discount of the Lifetime Subscriptions… but still pretty darn good!

And these includes full access the community Forum, and all other stardard subscription perks.

50% off. That means $3 / Month. Or $27 / Year (which works out to $2.25 / Month).

Via Lunduke.Locals.com:

Via Lunduke.Substack.com:

Monthly or Yearly via Substack (No Code Needed)

Note: You can also grab a Monthly subscription via X, YouTube, or Patreon — and get all of the same perks. There’s no way to offer a discount on those platforms, but those are still good options!

Thank You!

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The Lunduke Journal wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of you.

Over the last few years we’ve grown a lot… but these last few months have been exceptionally phenomenal. And, thanks to your support, The Lunduke Journal will be brining truly independent, Big-Tech-Free, non-Woke Tech Journalism to the world for a long, long time to come.

-Lunduke