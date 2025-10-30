Holy moly, there’s a lot of new Free Subscribers to The Lunduke Journal!

As a way of saying “Welcome!” to all of you new people, here’s a little (well… big) discount on full subscriptions.

50% off all types of Subscriptions (Monthly, Yearly, and Lifetime) through October 31st (Friday).

All of these discounted Subscriptions come with all of the perks:

DRM-Free MP4 Downloads of all videos.

Full access to the exclusive forum.

And a bunch of nerdy eBooks.

Scroll down. Pick whichever subscription type makes sense to you — ranging from a $3 monthly sub… to a Lifetime subscription (I highly recommend picking one up, it is so choice).

Then grab some of those perks and pat yourself on the back for keeping truly independent, Big-Tech free Tech Journalism alive and kicking!

50% Off Yearly or Monthly Subscriptions:

Available via both Locals and Substack. (This includes full access the community Forum, and all other perks.)

That means $3 / Month. Or $27 / Year (which works out to $2.25 / Month).

Via Lunduke.Locals.com:

Via Lunduke.Substack.com:

Monthly or Yearly via Substack (No Code Needed)

Note: You can also grab a Monthly subscription via X, YouTube, or Patreon. There’s no way to offer a discount on those platforms. But those are still good options!

The Famous Lifetime Subscription:

The “World Famous Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription” is exactly what it sounds like. Pay once and get full access to The Lunduke Journal. For life.

Now, through Monday, October 31st, you can snag one at a crazy discount. Normally these are $300… but you can grab one for $150. (You can also pay more if you’d like to donate a little extra.)

The Lifetime Subscription can be obtained via Locals, Substack, or using Bitcoin. All three options work great and are super easy (& all three include access to all of the perks). Scroll down and choose your option.

Note: The Lifetime Subscription only applies to Substack and Locals. Other platforms (such as X, Patreon, & YouTube) do not provide the functionality necessary to create Lifetime Subscriptions.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Locals:

Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support. Select “Give Once“. Enter “150“ (or more) into the amount field. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

How to get a Lifetime Subscription via Substack:

Go to Lunduke.Substack.com/subscribe. Select the “Lifetime Subscription” option. After checking out, Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status. (This usually happens within a few hours.)

If you would also like full, Lifetime access to Lunduke.Locals.com (which is included):

Make a free account on Lunduke.Locals.com. Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the email address you use on both Substack and Locals (can be different email addresses). Lunduke will toss you an email once your account is set to full lifetime status on Locals.

How to get a Lifetime Subscription with Bitcoin:

You can also obtain a Lifetime Subscription via Bitcoin.

Make sure you have a Lunduke.Locals.com or Lunduke.Substack.com account (a free account, to either, works just fine).

Send $150 worth of Bitcoin (or more) to the following address:

bc1qyjakve8fywm8pz2v99v57yhjj0vzr2vjze6fcq

Email “bryan at lunduke.com” with the following information: What time you made the transaction, how much was sent (in Bitcoin), and the email address you use (or plan to use) on Locals.com or Substack.com (or both).

No matter which type of subscription you choose, thank you for your support! Every subscription goes directly towards keeping The Lunduke Journal running well into the future.

-Lunduke