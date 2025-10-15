4Chan Lawyer Says UK Demands Make Good "Bedding for My Pet Hamster"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript514Chan Lawyer Says UK Demands Make Good "Bedding for My Pet Hamster"Bryan LundukeOct 15, 202551ShareTranscriptUK is threatening to block 4Chan in 60 days if it does not comply with OfCom demands. In other news: 4Chan is censoring Lunduke Journal stories & suspending users who post them. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesMicrosoft Adding AI Facial Recognition, "You can only turn off 3 times a year."8 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeThe UK Begins Process of Blocking 4Chan in 60 DaysOct 14 • Bryan LundukeFramework's Discord Moderators Go on Strike over "Fash" Software SupportOct 14 • Bryan Lunduke"detect-fash" Feature Developed (and Rejected) for SystemdOct 13 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal Grew to Over 11 Million Views in SeptemberOct 10 • Bryan LundukeFramework Computer has Hitler Particles, Says GNOME SpokesmanOct 8 • Bryan LundukeAtlassian's Bitbucket Has "Celebrate Pride Every Day" SettingOct 8 • Bryan Lunduke