As has been repeatedly pointed out to me, it’s been quite some time since The Lunduke Journal has offered any sort of discount on new subscriptions.

And a whole bunch of you want to get your names onto the illustrious “Lifetime Subscriber Wall of Shame Awesomeness”… on the cheap.

So, what the heck. Why not! Let’s have a sale!

Behold! The Sale!

From now through Thursday, May 7, all new Lifetime Subscriptions to The Lunduke Journal are discounted to $129 (normally $300).

I’m too lazy to pull out a calculator… but I estimate that to be a discount of roughly A BILLION PERCENT. Give or take.

Pay once. Get all the perks of being a Lunduke Journal Subscriber… for… well… life.

Go to this page and grab a discounted Lifetime Subscription (Locals, Substack, and Bitcoin are all available). It takes like 3 1/2 seconds. Then, after you receive a confirmation email (which usually happen within a few hours), respond to that email with how you want your name to be displayed (totally optional) on the Lifetime Subscriber Wall.

Then — shazam! — you’ll get added to the next available Lifetime Wall on the next update (which will happen at the end of this next week).

Each wall has it’s own, retro computer theme. Currently the “Solaris / CDE” wall is open for new names. Once that one is full, another old-school computer themed wall will appear.

All Lifetime Walls are visible on Lunduke.com as well as at the end of Lunduke Journal shows.

Which Subscription Platform is Best?

With 3 different options for grabbing a Lifetime Subscription, you may be wondering, “which one is the best to use?”

The answer is… whichever sounds easiest to you!

The perks are the same, wether you use Substack, Locals, or Bitcoin.

Doing it via Substack, for example, is super simple. Just look at this screenshot.

It’s almost… too easy.

But, truly, there’s no wrong way to go.

Thank You

As always, thank you — each and every one of you — for all of your support.

Thanks to you, The Lunduke Journal has grown by leaps and bounds over the last year… reaching more people than ever. And none of it would be possible without you.

You rule.

-Lunduke